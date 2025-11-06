RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2,957.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,168 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 177.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,736 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16,393.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $125,566,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings cut PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.