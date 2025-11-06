Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Holdings Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,258,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 46.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.56.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $185.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.73. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $187.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

