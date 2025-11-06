Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Henry Schein by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 103.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.6%

HSIC opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.