iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,933,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 876,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 831,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,810,000 after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%
IJJ stock opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.