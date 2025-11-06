Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 764.7% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 633.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 120.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $283.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

