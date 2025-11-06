Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 23,500 Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Capri by 10.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,183,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,275,000 after buying an additional 495,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 143.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,039,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,488 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,798 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Capri by 53.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,160,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 404,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Capri Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Capri stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The company had revenue of $856.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.74 million. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

