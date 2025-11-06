Head to Head Comparison: Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) & U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB)

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) and U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shengfeng Development and U-Haul, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 U-Haul 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Shengfeng Development and U-Haul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A U-Haul 5.31% 4.06% 1.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.1% of Shengfeng Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of U-Haul shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shengfeng Development and U-Haul”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development $504.16 million 0.08 $10.88 million N/A N/A U-Haul $5.90 billion 1.63 $367.09 million $1.43 34.40

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

U-Haul beats Shengfeng Development on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. The company serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About U-Haul

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,100 company operated retail moving stores and 21,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2022, it had a rental fleet of approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices; and 1,844 self-storage locations with approximately 876,000 rentable storage units. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

