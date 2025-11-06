GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut GrafTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,131,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,562 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $1,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GrafTech International by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,782,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,619,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

