Joshua Schmidt Sells 466 Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total value of $184,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,154.64. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of IDCC opened at $385.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.58 and a 52-week high of $412.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 18.89%.
IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
