Roderick James Mackenzie Sells 53,769 Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 53,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $207,548.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,072 shares in the company, valued at $953,697.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Transocean Stock Performance
NYSE:RIG opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of ($1,894.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
