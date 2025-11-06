Harold Eugene Jr. Ford Sells 1,000 Shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CME Group Stock Performance
CME Group stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.19. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.94 and a 1-year high of $290.79.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.19.
About CME Group
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
