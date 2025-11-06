Harold Eugene Jr. Ford Sells 1,000 Shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CME Group stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.19. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.94 and a 1-year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co increased its position in shares of CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.19.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

