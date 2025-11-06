Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $309,900.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,915.40. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.6%

FIBK stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.71 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 79.32%.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,485.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

