ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $292,680.00 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director G Larry Lawrence sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,408.04. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ProPetro Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.25 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded ProPetro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth $48,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

