TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

TRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 1.5%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 249.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $708.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 166.64 and a current ratio of 166.64. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

