OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.8125.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPAL. Wall Street Zen lowered OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

OPAL opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $374.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Comora purchased 21,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $50,011.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,400.30. The trade was a 10.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 578,209 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 243,399 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 76,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

