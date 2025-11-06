Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after buying an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,278,711,000 after buying an additional 965,221 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,740,000 after buying an additional 640,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,334,299,000 after buying an additional 605,900 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE AXP opened at $365.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $367.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

