ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ASML by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,043.75 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,086.11. The company has a market cap of $410.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $941.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $811.65.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,051.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

