Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

