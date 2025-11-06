Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 7,109 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1,161.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 2.8%

BATS CALF opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

