Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,097,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,811,000 after acquiring an additional 766,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,745,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after acquiring an additional 683,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,736,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $36,885,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The business had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.



