Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. $RCAT

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Red Cat worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 30.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 104.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth $89,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Red Cat news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,073 shares in the company, valued at $738,768.03. The trade was a 29.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 86,833 shares of company stock valued at $861,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCAT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Red Cat in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Red Cat in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Cat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Red Cat

About Red Cat

(Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.