Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SENS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $1.50) on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Senseonics stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $274.14 million, a P/E ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Senseonics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Senseonics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

