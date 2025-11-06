Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 803 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. The company has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.