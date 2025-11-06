Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.9%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $237.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $239.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

