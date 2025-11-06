JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Price

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPCE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NeuroPace

NeuroPace Trading Up 38.1%

NeuroPace stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $429.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.90. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 139.13% and a negative net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.