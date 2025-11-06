BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Pharvaris N.V. $PHVS

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Shares of PHVS opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Pharvaris N.V. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pharvaris

(Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.