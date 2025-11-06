BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $64,000 Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MKS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in MKS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in MKS by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in MKS by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MKS by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS stock opened at $139.92 on Thursday. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $147.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,230. This trade represents a 24.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,410.55. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $716,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of MKS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

