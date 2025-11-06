1,089 Shares in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rambus by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,289,000 after acquiring an additional 235,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rambus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete upgraded shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $108.61 on Thursday. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,963.72. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $83,581.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,514. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,127. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

