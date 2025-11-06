BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in Crane $CR

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 19.6% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Crane by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Crane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Crane by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $203.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.54 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

