Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.59.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.01. Astera Labs has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 151,573 shares in the company, valued at $29,126,267.68. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 18,861 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $3,461,182.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 259,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,623,047.12. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,480 shares of company stock worth $97,000,380. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

