BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $119,000 Investment in Aramark $ARMK

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 40,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Up 0.0%

ARMK opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

