BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $80,000 in Alcoa $AA

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,096.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 58.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Alcoa from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

