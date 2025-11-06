Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,324,358.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,649,989.30. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $1,229,466.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $1,296,611.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $1,159,024.65.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,205,551.20.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,163,776.95.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,963.65.

On Friday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,940.25.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $161.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $144.32 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

