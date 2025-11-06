Spire Wealth Management Invests $80,000 in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 102,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,640. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,441 shares of company stock worth $9,085,327 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $82.00 price objective on Block and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Block from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

