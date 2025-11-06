Atria Investments Inc Invests $1.41 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,245,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,295,000 after buying an additional 238,679 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

