Simmons Bank Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $251.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

