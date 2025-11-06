LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

