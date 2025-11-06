Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on October 31st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 10/22/2025.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:FBIN opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $89,371.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,002.08. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

