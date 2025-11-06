Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 161.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Down 0.2%

WSO stock opened at $357.59 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.00 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.62). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

