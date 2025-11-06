Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $63.23 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,072,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,340. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 50,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $3,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,313.82. This trade represents a 43.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,344 shares of company stock worth $8,480,198 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

