DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in DraftKings by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 54.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 9.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Bank of America cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 target price on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,081.90. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $21,807,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

