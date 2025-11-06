Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $49,853,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $183.73 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $180.52 and a one year high of $267.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.69.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

