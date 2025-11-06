Strs Ohio Sells 166,342 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 316.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 143.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Ovintiv by 91.8% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

