Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,053,000 after buying an additional 137,363 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,651,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 25.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after buying an additional 285,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Generac by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,914,000 after buying an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Generac by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,873,000 after buying an additional 67,180 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $159.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

