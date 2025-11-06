Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15,661.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,407,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 1,398,113 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $202,724.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,914.34. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $79,648.40. Following the sale, the executive owned 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,679.36. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,602 shares of company stock worth $2,756,283. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.1%

CWAN opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

