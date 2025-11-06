Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $214,000 in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after buying an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,350,000 after buying an additional 1,485,007 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $112,154,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 637.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $120.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $123.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

