Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 140,005 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,976,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $177,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,735 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,868,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Yum China by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,001,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,280,000 after acquiring an additional 781,117 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,023,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,372,000 after acquiring an additional 739,060 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Down 2.1%

YUMC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

