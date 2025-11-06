Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,000.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $939.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $794.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 878 shares in the company, valued at $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,843 shares of company stock worth $42,011,753. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.