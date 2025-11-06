Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IYF stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.39. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $128.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.