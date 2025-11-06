Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $37,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 3.4%

DFIS stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

